Health department to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will be offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The health department has 240 doses of the vaccine to distribute between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, May 10.

The health dept. says individuals will receive the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.

You do not need an appointment, but you will need to bring a valid ID, according to a news release.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently only approved for individuals 18-years-old and older.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.

