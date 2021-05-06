Health department to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will be offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The health department has 240 doses of the vaccine to distribute between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, May 10.
The health dept. says individuals will receive the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.
You do not need an appointment, but you will need to bring a valid ID, according to a news release.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently only approved for individuals 18-years-old and older.
For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.
