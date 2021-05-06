Hundreds gather for Junior Floats Parade during strawberry festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The 83rd annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival kicked off Thursday’s events with a parade.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









One of the highlights of the annual Strawberry Festival is the Junior Floats Parade.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch floats, pageant queens, marching bands, enjoy some food trucks and more.

“It’s a great deal over here. You can tell that by looking around, it draws several people here,” said Robert McDaniel,

“It’s not just the parades, it’s a big thing. In fact, they call it the worlds biggest strawberry festival,” said Becky Day, a parade attendee.

Humboldt natives that have attended the parade for as long as they can remember say it’s something they look forward to every year.

“It’s our culture. It really is the cornerstone of what makes this town during some of the most difficult times. The simplicity of it is what makes it the best for sure,” said parade attendee Christine Warrington.

And after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, they were excited to bring the festival back bigger and better.

“After the pandemic last year, I mean being around people again and meeting folks and everybody’s so excited to be out and enjoying this beautiful weather and just reconnecting with people again. That’s the best thing of it all,” Warrington said.

But the festival doesn’t end here. In fact, Friday is the day everyone has been waiting for.

“These roads will be packed tomorrow, and we want everybody to come to Humboldt tomorrow,” Warrington said.

For the list of the remaining strawberry festival events, click here.