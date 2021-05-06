Widespread power outages in Jackson, 5,700 + without power
UPDATE: Jackson Energy Authority confirmed just before 4:45 p.m. that there is extensive and widespread damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms.
JEA says restoration will be a lengthy process and some customers may be without power for several hours.
As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, more than 5,700 JEA customers were without power.
EARLIER STORY:
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Energy Authority has confirmed power outages in several areas of Jackson this afternoon.
JEA says several breakers are open after straight-line winds in the area.
The Jackson Energy Authority website shows more than 3,400 people without power as of 4 p.m on Thursday, May 6.