Milan leaders, pastors participate in National Day of Prayer

MILAN, Tenn. — The city of Milan came together for Thursday’s National Day of Prayer.

Community leaders and pastors from several different churches of different denominations met at Milan City Hall.

Together they prayed for our country, state and community. Each pastor took a turn praying for a specific part of the community.

The event was also streamed on Facebook Live for those who couldn’t join in person.

First Assembly in Milan’s Pastor Rick Waycaster says it was a great opportunity for the community to come together and unify.

“No matter where you are, what your doing, just take a little time to pray. I discovered about God we may not be able to give Him a whole lot of our time or resources, but he’ll take whatever it is that we give Him. He will gladly,” Waycaster said.

To watch Thursday’s National Day of prayer in Milan, go to the City of Milan Facebook page.