5 new cases of Covid-19; 11,381 total in Madison Co.
The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 8.
That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,381.
The newest confirmed cases range in age from 12-years-old to 79-years-old.
There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,770 (59.5%)
38301: 3,376 (29.7%)
38356: 192 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.8%)
38366: 208 (0.8%)
38343: 78 (0.7%)
38313: 232 (2%)
38392: 78 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 153 (1.3%)
38006: 7 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 18 (0.15%)
38378: 6 (0.05%)
38303: 7 (0.1%)
Unknown: 108 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,073 (27%)
White: 4,988 (43.8%)
Asian: 55 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 267 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,789 (24.5%)
Gender:
Female: 6,358 (55.9%)
Male: 4,965 (43.6%)
Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 11,046 (97.1%)
Not recovered: 30 (0.3%)
Better: 38 (0.3%)
Unknown: 34 (0.3%)
Deaths: 233 (2%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,306 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,938 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,655 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,633 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,658 (14.6%)
61 – 70 years: 1,311 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 736 (6.5%)
80+: 464 (4.1%)
Unknown: 95 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.