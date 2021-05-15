West TN business honors Jackson Police Officers with lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One West TN business cooked up something special for local officers in honor of National Police Week.

According to a news release from the City of Jackson Police Department, officers were honored Saturday with the gift of a free lunch.

The lunch was provided by Peaceful Oaks Bed and Breakfast of Medina, Tennessee, just a short drive from Jackson.

A statement received from Chief Julian Wiser and the officers and dispatchers of the Jackson Police Department stated, “We extend a warm and sincere “Thank You” to the personnel of Peaceful Oaks Bed and Breakfast who prepared and provided lunch. We appreciate your generosity and act of kindness.”

Peaceful Oaks Bed and Breakfast is owned by Lori and Tim Hurt, and according to their website offers visitors “a perfect country getaway to give you that middle-of-nowhere feel but also the convenience to nearby area attractions.”

More information on Peaceful Oaks Bed and Breakfast can be found on their website.