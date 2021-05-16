5 new cases of COVID-19; 11,435 confirmed in Madison Co.
The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 16.
That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,435.
The newest confirmed cases range in age from 19-years-old to 36-years-old.
There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized with COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,793 (59.4%)
38301: 3,397 (29.7%)
38356: 192 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.8%)
38366: 208 (1.8%)
38343: 78 (0.7%)
38313: 234 (2%)
38392: 85 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 155 (1.4%)
38006: 7 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 18 (0.15%)
38378: 6 (0.05%)
38303: 7 (0.1%)
Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,094 (27.1%)
White: 5,010 (43.8%)
Asian: 55 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 268 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 210 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,798 (24.5%)
Gender:
Female: 6,391 (55.9%)
Male: 4,985 (43.6%)
Unknown: 59 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 11,099 (97.1%)
Not recovered: 25 (0.2%)
Better: 27 (0.2%)
Unknown: 51 (0.5%)
Deaths: 233 (2%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,311 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,951 (17.1%)
31 – 40 years: 1,666 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,640 (14.3%)
51 – 60 years: 1,665 (14.6%)
61 – 70 years: 1,319 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 736 (6.4%)
80+: 465 (4.1%)
Unknown: 95 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.