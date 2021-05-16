5 new cases of COVID-19; 11,435 confirmed in Madison Co.

The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 16.

That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,435.

The newest confirmed cases range in age from 19-years-old to 36-years-old.

There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized with COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,793 (59.4%)

38301: 3,397 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 234 (2%)

38392: 85 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.4%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,094 (27.1%)

White: 5,010 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 268 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 210 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,798 (24.5%)

Gender:

Female: 6,391 (55.9%)

Male: 4,985 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,099 (97.1%)

Not recovered: 25 (0.2%)

Better: 27 (0.2%)

Unknown: 51 (0.5%)

Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,311 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,951 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,666 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,640 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,665 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,319 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 736 (6.4%)

80+: 465 (4.1%)

Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.