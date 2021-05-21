Former TN school nurse charged in child porn investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a former nurse at a Tennessee high school who had more than 700 illicit images of juveniles has been charged in federal court with attempted production of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in a statement that 40-year-old Leon B. Hensley was arrested Thursday.

The statement says more than 40 victims are suspected to be students at North East High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Authorities said the images appear to have been taken by a hidden camera in a bathroom.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hensley has an attorney.

He was taken into custody near his current home in Lake Whales, Florida.

