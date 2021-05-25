Country comedian ‘Cotton’ Ivy dies at 91

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A nationally known country comedian has died at the age of 91.

Lamarse H. “ Cotton” Ivy Tuesday after an extended period of illness, according to an obituary.

Ivy lived his life as a comedian, as well as a school teacher, coach, insurance agent, and as a legislator in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

His obituary says he also served in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in agriculture.

