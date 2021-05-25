OVC Baseball Championship returning to Jackson after 5 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — After five years away, the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship is returning to Jackson.

And with summer right around the corner, it’s time to welcome back America’s favorite pastime: baseball.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championships back to town,” said Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee.

The championship will be coming to Jackson this weekend, with the tournament set to be held at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“They had a long stay here for about six years, and we’re glad to be bringing them back,” Nunnery said.

The OVC Championship was hosted in Jackson from 2010 through 2016.

Now that they’re coming back, the tournament will host four teams instead of the usual eight for the three day tournament.

“When those visitors come, not only do they come and go to the tournaments, but they’ll eat in our community, they get gas, they’ll stay the night,” Nunnery said.

Nunnery says they are already starting to see increases in visitors booking rooms at hotels in the city, increasing that revenue for the city of Jackson.

“Hotels were very full this week, so if you have somebody coming in that doesn’t already have a room, I would get one quick because we’re filling up,” Nunnery said.

More information about the event can be found online at visitjacksontn.com.