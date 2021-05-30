Veterans enjoy a special discount for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn.– This Memorial Day weekend, people are honoring the men and women who served in the U.S. military.

With the clear weather this weekend, people are ready to celebrate outside. Academy Sports and Outdoors operating manager, Jeffery McCartney said these outdoor items are flying off the shelves.

“Grills, chairs, fishing, kayaks. Those are the things that seem to be every hour taking them out of the door,” McCartney said.

For the holiday weekend, Academy is offering anyone that serves or has served in the military a 10% discount. This offer also extends to first responders. McCartney said employees make sure to that every customer is aware of the discount at the register.

“People know to ask for it but most of the time that is the first thing we are asking customers is about that discount if they are ones to get it. Of course they get it and are happy to have it too,” McCartney said.

On top of that discount, Academy also has a special running both Sunday and Monday. Last year, the pandemic created a low amount of inventory for customers to choose from. However, McCartney said this year that is not the case.

“People are able to buy more this year than last year. A lot of suppliers were just down in places and so we lost a lot of sales due to that. This year, now because we have the product people are just getting it and emptying our shelves,” McCartney said.

McCartney said the military and first responder discount will run until June 5.