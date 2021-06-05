2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,511 total

The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 5.

That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,511.

Those new patients range in age from 20-years-old to 28-years-old.

There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. That patient is not on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,825 (59.3%)

38301: 3,430 (29.8%)

38356: 194 (1.7%)

38391: 97 (0.8%)

38366: 209 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2.1%)

38392: 87 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,122 (27.1%)

White: 5,044 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 273 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 213 (1.85%)

Unspecified: 2,804 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,436 (55.9%)

Male: 5,017 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,217 (97.4%)

Not recovered: 9 (0.1%)

Better: 30 (0.3%)

Unknown: 20 (0.2%)

Deaths: 235 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,323 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,967 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,681 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,650 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,676 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,329 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)

80+: 469 (4.1%)

Unknown: 92 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.