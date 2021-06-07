Dorothy Nell Stafford Wade, age 82, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Wayne Jack Wade, departed this life Saturday night, June 5, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Dorothy Nell was born October 1, 1938 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Gene and Lillie Burch Stafford. She attended Macon School and Fayette County High School and was married July 5, 1958 to Wayne Jack Wade. Dorothy Nell was a longtime resident of Moscow and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was affiliated with Jacob’s Tent Fellowship.

Mrs. Wade is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Wayne Jack Wade of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Lisa Williford (Jeff) of Moscow, TN; her son, David Reeves (Terri) of Somerville, TN; six grandchildren, Kristy DePriest, Ashley Singleton, Brittany Daniel, Samantha Reeves, Emily Reeves and Luke Reeves; seven great-grandchildren, Seth Williford, Liam DePriest, Brendan Cox, Michael Singleton, Addie DePriest, Benjamin Daniel, Lilly Singleton and Gracie Daniel; and two great-grandchildren, Rylie Williford and Canden Williford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Wayne Wade; her sister, Linda Morris; and her brother, Harold Stafford.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Wade will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery located at 755 Bethlehem Road in Moscow, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Mrs. Wade’s son, Bro. David Reeves. There will be a meal following the service at Moscow United Methodist Church Torkell Hall located at 85 LaGrange Street in Moscow.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Jacob’s Tent Fellowship, P.O. Box 3904, Cleveland, TN 37320 or go to http://www.JacobsTent.org.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.