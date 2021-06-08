Local travel soccer team advances to regional tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been a memorable season for the Jackson Soccer Club’s U17 girls team, who recently claimed the Tennessee State Soccer Association championship.

With that status, the ladies will now have a chance to compete for the United States Youth Soccer Presidents Cup in the southern regional for the first time in the organization’s history. This year’s group is made up of talented athletes from several high school programs in the West Tennessee area, and it’s their cohesiveness as a unit that has led them to success on the field.

“It’s so easy to coach them when you find out that the team has a chemistry,” said head coach Malang Jarju. “The hard work is there, the dedication, they all work hard, they work hard for each other, they play hard for each other. They are a good group of girls that are very dedicated. They’re hungry, and they want to win.”

The U17 group will look to keep their momentum going this week, when they open up play at the Presidents Cup tournament Wednesday morning at 8:00.