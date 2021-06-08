Shutes and Rudesill begin journey as new JCM basketball coaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a busy offseason in West Tennessee, JCM welcomes in two familiar veteran coaches to the Cougar basketball programs, Tony Shutes and Rick Rudesill.

Both men each bring over 30 years of coaching experience to the table, Shutes formerly at the helm of the girls program at USJ, while Rudesill enters into his role at JCM after leading Bolivar to the state tournament this past season.

This next school year, JCM basketball will be eligible to immediately compete at the varsity level, which is why both coaches are eagerly anticipating the beginning of a new era come November.

Both programs are currently in the middle of summer workout sessions, while Shutes and the girls team will begin team camps at the start of next week.