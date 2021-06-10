Starks takes over Liberty Tech basketball programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer workouts are currently underway in the Hub City, as Lonnie Starks begins his time as the head coach of both the girls and boys basketball programs at Liberty Tech.

Starks returns to the Jackson area after serving the last 11 years at Ripley High School, leading the Tigers to several years of success. Starks now looks to replicate that same kind of performance with the Crusaders for the upcoming basketball season.

For the 2021-2022 year, Starks and Liberty Tech will join the district in Class AAA with South Side, North Side, and South Gibson.