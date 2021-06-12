Northcut begins new era at North Side

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been a busy past few weeks for Jackson high school basketball programs, as Ken Northcut kicks off his first year as the head girls coach at North Side High School.

Northcut has spent several decades coaching in the West Tennessee area, spending time at Gibson County, Riverside, Milan, and most recently TCA.

Now right in the middle of summer workouts, Northcut and the Lady Indians are getting back to the fundamentals of the game, and will begin competing in team camps at the beginning of next week.