Woods returns to North Side as head coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — The North Side Indians have gotten right to work this summer, led by new head boys basketball coach Aaron Woods.

Woods was a graduate of North Side High School back in 2002, and spent the last four seasons in Jackson coaching at Liberty Tech.

Regarding this new coaching opportunity, Woods explained how he is looking to implement a fast paced style of basketball at North Side, centered around a strong work ethic. So far the Indians have competed in a few team camps in the first few weeks of June, as Woods will continue to hold summer workouts on campus.