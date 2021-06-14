Bethel welcomes back high school girls basketball programs for summer team camp

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — After battling cancellations due to the pandemic last year, Bethel University brings back their annual summer team camp for high school girls basketball programs.

Monday through Wednesday of this week, 50 teams from several states around the Southeast will be traveling in and out of the McKenzie area, competing in games at the Varsity and JV levels.

For local high school programs, it’s an opportunity to grow and gain valuable experience leading up to the season, however it can also provide benefits for college programs.

“That’s where we build our relationships with our recruits, that’s where we build our relationships with our coaches, stretching up into Kentucky,” said Bethel University head women’s basketball coach Chris Nelson. “It’s just a lot of energy, I think that’s why we have so many teams here because everyone’s just excited to be back in action.”

Following the high school camp, Bethel will also host a middle school team camp June 17-19, as well as an individual skills camp for grades K-9 beginning June 21.