Union University hosting high school boys basketball team camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Colleges across West Tennessee have opened up their facilities this week for competition, as Union University officially tipped off their annual boys basketball team camp Tuesday afternoon.

This year’s three day camp will feature over 70 teams from several different classifications across 5 different states. While the results on the court have no serious implications, a few noticeable performances from just one player this week could lead to a great future opportunity at the next level.

“We have an idea of a lot of players when they get here, they’re on our radar already,” said Union University head men’s basketball coach David Niven. “It’s not uncommon for us to make an offer to a kid based on what we see in team camp. We have a lot of teams from here in Jackson playing, a lot of teams from West Tennessee playing, but we also have teams from out of state that come in and play. So it gives us a chance to look at lot of different players.”

The Union boys team camp will continue this week through Thursday afternoon, and will take place at six different courts at Union University, Jackson Christian, and West Jackson Baptist Church.