Williams returns to sidelines as TCA head boys basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following the departure of Ken Northcut, Trinity Christian Academy named Dexter Williams as the Lions next athletic director and head boys basketball coach.

Williams began his coaching career in West Tennessee at Northeast Middle School, which eventually led to his historic years winning multiple state championships at Liberty Tech High School.

It’s been six years since Williams has commanded a high school program, however he believes that when the time comes his group will be ready to compete.

“That’s a hard working bunch of kids, and that’s who we’re going to be,” said Williams. “You know, that’s going to be our identity. My teams are known for working hard, and you won’t see anything less from these young men over at TCA.”

The Lions were able to get a few games in at the Union University boys team camp this week, and are scheduled to travel to the BCAT team camp this weekend in Memphis.