Chester Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks assistance with burglary information

CHESTER CO., Tenn. — Local law enforcement seeks assistance with burglary and theft.

According to a news release from the Chester County Sheriffs office, authorities need the public’s help with information regarding the person(s) involved in a burglary and theft that occurred near the Chester County and Madison County line on US-Hwy 45.

Authorities say an unknown person(s) burglarized shipping containers stealing a large amount of fireworks.

If anyone has any information regarding the crimes, person(s) involved, or have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area, contact the Chester County Sheriff’s office at (731) 989-2787 or (731) 989-2449.