Robbery in Toone under investigation

TOONE, Tenn. — Authorities in Hardeman County have confirmed that a local Dollar General store has been robbed.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, officers are currently investigating the early morning armed robbery of the Dollar General store in Toone.

Anyone with information should contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 228-3000.

