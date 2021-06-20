Fans enjoy the last day of the Tennessee River Jam

PARIS, Tenn.– Many people gathered to enjoy the last day of the Tennessee River Jam.

Fans got to enjoy four full days of entertainment with performances from the Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio, Daryl Worley and more.

“Yesterday there was a huge celebration at the Paris State Landing Park, and they had Diamond Rio play and it was an amazing concert,” festival attendee, Reece Hassell said.

The Trace took the stage at the Breakers Marina. There, fans had the opportunity to enjoy some quality entertainment along with friends, food, and drinks.

“I came out here because I love the music and I love the food. We haven’t really gotten a chance to come out here recently and the event has pulled in a lot of tourism, so this is a great opportunity for us to come and try it out,” Hassell said.

Although the festival has come to an end, fans made the best out of it.