Bahakel Sports: Pikes Peak to hold 99th International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — Colorado Springs is home to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It’s a car race like you’ve never seen – up the side of a mountain.

This thrilling event features 12.5 miles of track, 156 turns, all kinds of weather, and wild animals.

“You’ll see it all,” said Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Historian Lisa Haight. “You will see it all on Pikes Peak.”

The annual race draws competitors from all backgrounds, from X-Games athletes to stunt car drivers, and from major motor manufacturers to grassroots teams.

Event historian Lisa Haight, says it all started back in 1916 – when local businessman and philanthropist Spencer Penrose created the race to advertise the newly established roadway. The race is now well known across the globe, but still gaining traction in the states – even in its home state.

“It’s funny because when you travel, people say, oh you work for Pikes Peak Hill Climb, if they’re from another country,” said Haight. “If they’re from Colorado Springs, they’re like what?”

Drivers don’t get to see the whole course until race day. There are no rain delays, no pit stops, no warm up laps, and an altitude change that’s tough on drivers.

“There’s a lot less oxygen at 14,000 feet,” said Haight. “The mountain decides who’s going to win.”

The green flag drops on the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Sunday, June 27.