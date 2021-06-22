Bahakel Sports: Getting to know the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are breathtaking views everywhere you look in Colorado Springs. The city sits right at the base of the Rocky Mountains and one of the nation’s most famous landmarks – Pikes Peak.

From hiking, to biking, to running, there is great weather year-round, and plenty of things to do outside in Colorado Springs. From the Manitou Incline, which goes up nearly 2 thousand feet in less than a mile, to the Garden of the Gods, a 13-hundred acre park with sandstone rock formations. There is also a zoo and countless parks.

“The best part of the Springs is just the city in nature, and just being close to the outdoors even though there’s thousands of people around,” said Colorado Springs resident Adam Drake.

The area has more than 60 attractions, including a 10-thousand seat professional soccer stadium that just opened.

“We have a lot of attractions opening at really just the right time as everyone’s coming out of the pandemic, so excited to start traveling again,” said City of Colorado Springs Chief Communications Officer Jamie Fabos.

The Olympic Training Center has been headquartered there for more than 40 years. The nation’s only Olympic and Paralympic museum opened in Colorado Springs last year.

“Athletes come and enjoy the Colorado Springs lifestyle,” said Fabos. “They train because we are at altitude, that’s a little harder to work out at 62-hundred feet.”

Known as “The Springs,” the city has been named the most desirable city in America to live for the the last 3 years.

Watch the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 27th at 8 am Central on WBBJ’s website and our mobile app.