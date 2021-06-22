Bahakel Sports: Military facilities throughout Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs isn’t just known for its beautiful mountain scenery and outdoor activities, it’s also got a huge military population including one of the most well-known facilities in the world.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex date back to the Cold War era. The complex built under 2 thousand feet of granite in 19-58

was used for years to monitor U.S. and Canadian air space for missiles, space systems, and foreign aircraft.

The mountain is now basically a backup site with the main operations at Peterson Air Force Base.

“I think there’s just a perception that we’re always in the mountain, fangs out, when we have the capability to go back and forth to be able to do the mission,” said NORAD Future Operations Planner Lt. Col. Johana Hernandez.

There are 5 military bases in the Colorado Springs area

“You have your Space Forces, you have Fort Carson, with the mountain post over there,” said Lt. Col. Hernandez. “You have Schriever and all its space ability and capabilities, if we bring those all together, now you have more of a bigger unity and more of a bigger communal front.”

Colorado Springs is a very patriotic town with a lot of pride in the men and women who serve and come through there.

“It brings in a lot of high tech, a lot of great industry, and so that is increasingly drawing more and more people to our city,” said City of Colorado Springs Chief Communications Officer Jamie Fabos.

