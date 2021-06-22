Bogan signs with Tusculum University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon with the support of family, friends, and coaches, North Side point guard Ta’Myra Bogan signed her official letter to continue her basketball career next year at Tusculum University.

Originally from Alabama, Bogan spent her first years competing in Milan her 8th and 9th grade years, before joining the Lady Indians program at North Side her sophomore year.

Bogan explained that Tusculum was an easy decision after spending quality time talking with both the coaching staff and current players.