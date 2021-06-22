West Star Leadership celebrates graduates

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — A special graduation ceremony took place Tuesday.



The West Star Leadership program celebrated its 2020 to 2021 graduating class Tuesday evening.

West Star is a regional leadership program, sponsored by U-T Martin.

It brings together 29 to 30 leaders from all of the communities in west Tennessee.

They discuss economic development, tourism and more.

This graduating class truly persevered, because officials say Covid-19 hit in the middle of it. Due to the circumstances, they had to go virtual.

Officials say this is a celebration of all they have been through, and students say they learned a lot.

“Going through West Star, it’s an experience that you discover what west Tennessee has to offer. Even though you think you might know what is in the communities in west Tennessee, you find out there’s a lot more than you thought that there was,” shared graduate Jessi Bell Pruett.

Pruett also says she hopes she and her classmates can all be champions for west Tennessee and the surrounding areas.