Bahakel Sports: How to prepare for the Pikes Peak International Climb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A successful run at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes detailed preparation, a focused skill set, and at times a little luck.

Nashville resident Greg Blachon is all too familiar with the mountain’s racing procedures, beginning with choosing the right car.

“This is a Volkswagen engine with a triple turbo setup, and it provides the in tact pressure needed to compensate for the lack of oxygen there at pikes peak,” said Blachon.

As a result of the unique altitude, drivers must consider altering their approach to engine development, tire pressure, and even their physical fitness.

“I did many mountain climbs at 20,000 feet high in Peru, and so I know that my body can keep up with those kinds of altitudes,” said Blachon.

After several trips to Colorado Springs, Blachon and his team have been working tirelessly this past year, modifying their strategy for a better result.

“We removed a bunch of heavy parts and replaced them with lighter ones,” said Blachon. “We relocated the center of gravity by keeping everything as low as possible.”

But Blachon’s ultimate goal this summer is to capture the world record for a car using a diesel engine.

“Right now it’s 11.24, which is just one second of my existing time,” said Blachon. “I think I can go there and put in a very serious time this year, because we improved the car so well. I’ve been working on that for so many years, and I believe this year we could put it down.”

