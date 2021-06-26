Shiloh Nat. Military Park plans cannon firings for Independence Day

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh cannons to bring in July 4th with a boom!

Shiloh National Military Park will present cannon firing demonstrations for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

1/3 Cannon Fire Nps Photo

2/3 Union Cannon Boom

3/3





According to a news release, the park has scheduled demonstrations to be provided by the Shiloh Cannon Crew, who will be firing a 6-pounder gun across the street from the visitor center.

In a statement from the release, Superintendent Allen Etheridge said, “The 6-pounder field piece was the most prevalent big gun in the Battle of Shiloh, making up 40% of all the cannons on the battlefield.”

The demonstrations will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and also at 2:30 p.m.

The cannon firing demonstrations will continue on Sunday, July 4 at 11:00 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Each demonstration will be around twenty minutes long and include two firings.

In a statement from the release, Etheridge said, “These demonstrations will hopefully allow visitors to get a sense of the destructive power of the weapon and the terrible experience Shiloh soldiers faced when confronting massed artillery.”

The planned cannon firing demos are free and open to the public. However, rain or lighting will cancel cannon firing demos.

The visitor center and bookstore will be open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. and at this time there is no mask mandate for those vaccinated within open spaces.

If more information is needed, contact the Shiloh visitor center at (731) 689-5696 or visit their website at www.nps.gov/shil.

Shiloh National Military Park also has information available on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP.

