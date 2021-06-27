Fourth of July events in West Tennessee

WEST TENNESSEE AREA — Looking for fun on the Fourth of July? West TN has you covered!

According to a post from the Visit Jackson TN Facebook, the West TN area has all kinds of fun events scheduled for the upcoming holiday weekend.

This includes multiple firework displays, festivals filled with food and fun, and even a sunset cruise among the available events.

The following is a listing for the events posted thus far.

7/2 – Red, White & Bolivar – 7:00PM

7/2 – City of Milan Fireworks – 7:00PM

(Fireworks @ 9:00PM)

7/2 – City of Medina Fireworks – 9:00PM

7/3 – City of McKenzie Fireworks – 9:00PM

7/3 – Sunset Firework Cruise, Reelfoot – 6:30PM

7/3 – Trimble Independence Day Celebration – 5:00PM

(Fireworks @ 9:00PM)

7/4 – Selmer Freedom Fest – 2:00PM

(Fireworks @ 9:15PM)

7/4 – Jackson Firefighters Freedom Festival – 4:00PM

7/4 – Lexington Festival of the Lakes – 5:00PM

(Fireworks @ 9:00PM)

7/4 – Fireworks at Pickwick Landing State Park – 9:00PM

7/4 – Union City Fireworks – 9:00PM

According to the post, the event list will be updated as more community events are added, so check the website at https://jacksontn.com/2021-fourth-of-july-events/.

More information can also be found at the Visit Jackson TN Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VisitJacksonTN/.

For more information on the events listed contact the individual city office’s websites, Facebook pages or contact them by phone.

Have a fun filled and safe Fourth of July!