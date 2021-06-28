Mr. Billy Barnes

1927 – 2021

Mr. Billy Gene Barnes, age 93, longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Mrs. Peggy Seaton Barnes, departed this life early Sunday morning, June 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mr. Billy was born December 11, 1927 in Tipton County, Tennessee, the son of the late Hamp Barnes and Ruth Lowry. He served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Seapoacher in 1944 and was married May 25, 1946 to Mrs. Peggy Seaton Barnes who preceded him in death on July 11, 2016. He was the owner of Western Auto in Somerville for 65 years before his retirement in 2013. Mr. Billy was on the original board at Fayette Academy in Somerville and was a founding member of the Board of Directors at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Billy Barnes is survived by his daughter, Carol Barnes Neill (Ronnie) of Somerville, TN; his son, Bill Barnes (Debra) of Somerville, TN; and four grandchildren, Seaton Neill (Alexa), Blake Barnes, Allison Barnes and Sara Barnes. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter who died in 1950 and his sister, Helen Barnes.

Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Barnes will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Rev. Tom Pickering and Rev. Brent Porterfield. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Billy Barnes will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jim Seaton, Doug Seaton, Todd Seaton, Mike Kee, Seaton Neill and Blake Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Harvey, Joe Shelton, Steve Shelton, Dwight Vandergrift, Dan Vandergrift and members of the Wesley Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Somerville City Cemetery, P.O. Box 909, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.