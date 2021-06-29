Local teen brings home state cornhole championship

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina native Brock Beasley might look like your every day 13-year-old who loves athletics, however to those involved with the American Cornhole Organization, he’s a multi-state champion.

Over the weekend in Covington, Beasley captured the Tennessee state title in both the juniors and singles division, taking down a field of over 85 competitors. Surprisingly, Beasley started playing the sport just over a year ago in a league at the Main Street Grill in Downtown Medina.

Tuesday afternoon, the state champion explained how it didn’t take long to invest in cornhole at a competitive level.

“About the first two weeks I started, I really enjoyed it, got addicted to the game, and had fun,” said Beasley. “It just really takes a bunch of endurance and concentration, and you can’t really get mad at yourself when you miss a shot. You got to stay level headed.”

Beasley’s incredible summer on the cornhole boards is far from over, as he’ll be making the trip to Bradenton, Fla. later in July for the A.C.O World Championships.