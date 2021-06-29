Ms. Gladys Marie Wilson was born on March 20, 1951 in Madison County, TN. She departed this life on June 28, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee.

A Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at East Jackson Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm Friday, July 2, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 6:00pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family in your prayers.