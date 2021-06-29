Ms. Gladys Marie Wilson

WBBJ Staff

Gladys WilsonMs. Gladys Marie Wilson was born on March 20, 1951 in Madison County, TN. She departed this life on June 28, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee.

A Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at East Jackson Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm Friday, July 2, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 6:00pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts