Jackson Soccer Club to compete in U.S.Y.S National Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following their dominant run through the Southern Regional, the U17 girls team of the Jackson Soccer Club will now have a chance to play for a national championship beginning next week.

This year’s group includes athletes from all over West Tennessee, representing a variety of high school programs from multiple local counties. Heading into the club’s first appearance at the United States Youth Soccer National Tournament, coaches and players shared their thoughts on such a big opportunity.

“Of course we’re super nervous, but we’re so excited to play,” said co-captain Emily Nanney. “We’re ready, we’ve been training all season for this, so I’m very ready to go.”

“I want the girls to know that they deserve it, they worked so hard to get to this point,” said head coach Malang Jarju. “We must have done something good, that’s why we’re going to the national tournament.”

The U17 girls will hold one more training session at the start of next week, before they hit the road to to Des Moines, Iowa, to begin their national title quest on July 8.