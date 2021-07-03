Jackson Fire Department shares firework safety for the Fourth

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Fire Department shares firework safety tips.

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend in full swing, the City of Jackson Fire Department is sharing their tips to safely enjoy fireworks.

According to a post on their social media, there are many ways to ensure that fireworks are enjoyed and without any unwanted accidents.

Among the tips given, are to never let young children handle fireworks, and if older children are allowed, this should always be under the supervision of an adult.

The fire department also suggests to wear protective eye-wear, and never light fireworks while holding them in your hands.

Fireworks should never be lit indoors, and always be handled away from anything flammable.

It is also dangerous to point or throw fireworks at another person or animal.

Of course it is also not advised to ever attempt to handle fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department also suggest that it is best to light fireworks one at a time, and never in a container. If one is malfunctioning, it is best to not attempt to relight the firework.

The City of Jackson Fire Department says do not use illegal fireworks!

And when the fun is over, the safest way to handle spent and unused fireworks is by soaking them in water for a couple of hours before throwing them away.

The department recommends keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that are duds or just in case of a sudden fire.

We are grateful to City of Jackson Fire Department for making the public of aware of these useful tips.

Following simple firework safety can ensure that you and your family have an enjoyable and safe July 4th.