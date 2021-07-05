Local organization to hold ‘Faces of Our Veterans’ for 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition is holding Faces of Our Veterans for 2021.

The release says that area veterans can have their photo taken for free. The photo will be displayed in Jackson City Hall in a collage in November.

The release says a free 8 by 10-inch color print will be given to veterans as well.

Photography sessions are currently scheduled to be held in south Jackson at the American Legion Post 12 at Perry Switch Road on:

July 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

July 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Veterans are encouraged to wear any portion of their uniform, and to bring any service memorabilia that they’d like to be featured, according to the release.

Any organization that would like to schedule a photo shoot can contact Jackie Utley at (731) 293-5055.