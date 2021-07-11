Overnight shooting occurs in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin Police Department investigating overnight shooting.

According to a news release from Martin Chief of Police Don Teal, they are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at local bar in Martin.

The release stated that around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11, while on a routine patrol on the Slide and Ride bar parking lot located on N. Lindell Street, officers observed a disturbance occurring at the front entrance.

When officers went to investigate, they then heard gunshots inside the facility.

While attempting to enter the bar, officers were met by several individuals carrying a victim outside.

The victim was treated for injuries by Martin EMS and transported to Volunteer Community Hospital. The victim was later transported to Memphis and the status of injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Martin Police Department would like anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the department at (731) 587-5355.