High School Football Team Preview: South Gibson Hornets

MEDINA, Tenn. — With the conclusion of the TSSAA high school athletic dead period, the South Gibson Hornets football team returned to work Monday morning to prepare for the 2021 season.

Similar to previous years, South Gibson is coming another strong playoff run, finishing 2020 with 8 wins and an appearance in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Despite losing a few key offensive pieces to graduation, the Hornets still plan to attack the opposition this year with their traditional triple option style of football. As his team continues to put in the work this summer, head coach Scott Stidham explained why he still has faith in this particular game plan.

“We just believe in what we do and our kids do too,” said Stidham. “I feel like our coaching staff gets better each year, because we understand a little more about what we’re doing and how teams try to stop us. Our kids believe in it and have bought into it.”

South Gibson now makes the jump this season up to Class 4A, joining Haywood, Milan, North Side, Crockett County, and Obion County in Region 7. The Hornets are currently scheduled to open up the 2021 campaign at home against Lexington on August 20.