High School Football Team Preview: Liberty Tech Crusaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a year dictated by a pandemic, the Liberty Tech football program is enjoying slowly getting back to a normal preseason routine. Relentless hard work has been the theme this summer, as head coach Scott Akin begins his second year at the helm of the Crusaders.

From a wins and losses perspective, the 2020 season didn’t exactly go Liberty’s way, however it was an opportunity for younger athletes to gain key varsity experience. Now that those individuals are a year older, the Crusaders are beyond eager to get back out on the gridiron for the 2021 season.

“Coming back post-COVID, our numbers are still not where they need to be,” said Akin. “We’re still working on that every day. But the ones we’ve got coming out are selling out, and they’re genuinely working hard. Getting back to normal is a positive, and that’s what we’re focusing on right now.”

Despite TSSAA re-classifications, Liberty Tech will remain in Region 6 4A this season, competing with Lexington, Chester County, South Side, Hardin County, and McNairy. The Crusaders are scheduled to open up the year at home against USJ on August 20.