High School Football Team Preview: South Side Hawks

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been an encouraging summer for the program at South Side High School, as the group is enjoying getting back to a normal preseason routine.

Like most teams across the state, the Hawks are coming off a very challenging 2020 season, getting off to a slow start while dealing with several injuries along the way. In order to make sure his team is ready to go, head coach Tyler Reeder explained that being physically prepared is a main priority leading up to Week 1.

“We’re trying to get in shape and make sure that we’re ready to play ball,” said Reeder. “That was a big thing last year that we kind of lagged behind, because we got started three weeks late while others were still playing. So that’s what we’re focusing on this off-season is getting in shape and making sure we’re doing the little things right.”

South Side’s region schedule won’t change too much for the 2021 season, as they’ll go head to head with Lexington, Hardin County, McNairy, Liberty Tech, and Chester County. The Hawks are set to open up the year on their home field against Ripley on August 20.