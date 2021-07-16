Food trucks draw crowd at Milan City Park event

1/4

MILAN, Tenn. — Food Truck Fridays are in full swing at the Milan City Park this summer.

Food truck vendors showcase their cooking skills during the event for the community.

“Just try to keep a good variety of offerings where anybody can come here and find something that they like,” said Dale Nelson, whose son runs Woah Nelly’s Snack Shack.

From sweet to savory, Food Truck Fridays allows everyone to satisfy their cravings.

“The turnouts have started being fantastic here lately, a whole lot better than what it was when we first started going,” Nelson said.

The pandemic brought a lot of doubt to what would happen in the future, but that didn’t stop Nelson from supporting his son’s goal to open a food truck.

“It made it a struggle at first. Everywhere was really protective about food trailers and cross-contamination with that, even though there really wasn’t an issue with that,” Nelson said. “There was just a lot of unknowns getting started, so everybody was a lot more reserved than what they are now.”

As the restrictions start lifting, Nelson says now is the time to start your own business.

“Starting a business right now would be the absolute best time, just because of the sheer volume of people that are getting out and doing stuff,” Nelson said.

The last day to enjoy Food Truck Fridays will be July 30.