High School Football Team Preview: Lexington Tigers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — It was a year not many will soon forget in Big Red Country, as the Lexington Tigers are coming off a historic 2020 season. Last fall, the Tigers claimed the Region 6 4A title on their way to an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals.

So far this summer, this Lexington group is getting back to perfecting the fundamentals of the game, while finding the right personnel to fit key starting positions. While they lost a few talented athletes that heavily contributed to last year’s offensive game plan, the Lexington coaching staff has no intention of straying away from their overall identity.

“We always want to run the ball, but we also want to be balanced if we can be,” said defensive coordinator Dewond Johnson. “We’ve got to get better and be consistent in what we do. If we can get that, we want to be balanced.”

Lexington’s opponents in Region 6 4A will not change too much for 2021, as the region has picked up McNairy, while North Side will be moving to Region 7. The Tigers are currently scheduled to open up the year on the road at South Gibson on August 20.