High School Football Team Preview: Peabody Golden Tide

TRENTON, Tenn. — The community of Trenton has a rich history of success on the gridiron, and has been a complete football factory for the last few years in West Tennessee.

Last fall, the Golden Tide put together yet another undefeated season on their way to their third straight Class 2A state title. In addition to their recent success, Peabody returns several experienced athletes to the 2021 roster, including Mr. Football winner Khalik Ganaway.

For the next month before the regular season kicks off, the Golden Tide plan to take every opportunity they can this summer to work and improve on a daily basis.

“I think it’s always good to get as many reps as you can,” said head coach Shane Jacobs. “Even for the guys that played a lot last year, they need to come in and get as many reps as possible. As we move on to this new season, we never take any day or any practice for granted. We’ll take every opportunity we can to get better, and continue to stay motivated to be the best players and the best people we could possibly be.”

In accordance with the new TSSAA classifications, Peabody will drop down to Class A this year, joining West Carroll, Greenfield, Halls, Humboldt, and Lake County in Region 7. The Golden Tide will tune up for the season with a jamboree scrimmage with South Gibson, followed by their Week 1 opener against Milan on Thursday, August 19.