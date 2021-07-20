High School Football Team Preview: Gibson County Pioneers

DYER, Tenn. — The Pioneers of Gibson County High School have been hard at work this summer, making detailed preparations with just one month left before the start of the 2021 regular season.

The previous year had the potential to look very different for head coach Cody Finley’s ball club, as the Pioneers lost three games by a touchdown or less, causing them to just miss out on the Class 2A playoffs.

While 2020 was a challenging year, it was a necessary time of growth that has prepared Gibson County for the upcoming task at hand.

“Most of our guys are returning from last year, so that’s a positive,” said Finley. “They’re a year older, a year bigger from working in the weight room, so that’s probably our biggest strength is having guys that have played a lot of football coming back. We’re talented, so if we can get the physical part of it and the mental part of it working together, I think we can be alright.”

While Gibson County will remain in Region 7 2A, there have been some changes to the region schedule, as the Pioneers will be joined now by Camden, Houston County, Huntingdon, Union City, and Westview. The Pioneers are currently scheduled to scrimmage Middle Tennessee Christian School during the jamboree week, and will open up the regular season on August 20 against Obion County.