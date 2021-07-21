Chester County youth baseball team to compete in World Series

Alex Northcut

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It’s been an eventful month of July for the 5 & 6 year old Chester County All-Stars baseball team, who have earned a spot to play in the Dixie Youth World Series tournament this weekend in Texarkana, Ark.

This group of 12 kids and 4 coaches won their respective district tournament, finished runners up at the state tournament, and will now advance to their first ever appearance at the national level. The All-Star team from Henderson will serve as one of two Tennessee representatives at the World Series, as they’ll begin pool play at the tournament Friday afternoon.

