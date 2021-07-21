High School Football Team Preview: North Side Indians

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been an active summer at The Reservation, as North Side gets ready for a brand new year in a brand new region.

The Indians will remain in Class 4A, however they will be joining the revised Region 7 along with Haywood, Crockett County, Milan, South Gibson, and Obion County.

Coach Powell’s ball club will be returning a solid amount of offensive firepower this fall, including a group that posted over 40 points in four different games last season. Over the past few years, North Side knows what it takes to win at a high level, which is why the Indians coaching staff tremendously values the time to work in the off-season.

“Any time you can take the kids out for spring ball and teach them fundamentals, any time to get to have 7 on 7’s to get your coverage work in and your throwing work, and get the kids the opportunity to get acclimated to the heat against good competition, it goes a long way going into the season,” said head coach Jesse Powell.

The Indians will make the trip to Henry County for the Friday evening of the Jamboree week, and will open up the regular season on their home field against Hardin County on August 20.