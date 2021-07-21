USJ brings back annual 7-on-7 & lineman challenge event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The football complex at USJ was the prime location for live competition Tuesday evening in West Tennessee, as over 10 high schools made their way to Jackson for a night of 7-on-7 games.

Skill athletes were able to showcase their abilities in a minimal contact contest, while the lineman went head to head in a variety of events, including the bench press, the tire flip, and even the bus pull.

“We didn’t get to do this last year, we didn’t get to experience this,” said USJ head coach Michael Stroup. “To get back out here and have some normalcy, and get kids doing what they’ve done in the past, and just getting these kids out here and getting some work in, we’re really thankful we’re able to do that this year.”

Similar events will continue to take place each week around the local area, as teams continue to prepare for Week 1 of the 2021 season scheduled for August 20.