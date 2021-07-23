High School Football Team Preview: Chester County Eagles

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Chester County Eagles enter the 2021 high school football season older, stronger, and more mature both physically and mentally.

Despite losing a few quality members up front on the offensive line, Chester County will be led this year by several returning play-makers who were responsible for scoring a good amount of points for the Eagles in 2020. Chester County has spent most of their time this summer working with their skill athletes and putting the finishing touches on their offensive game plan, which has head coach Steve Robinson very optimistic for the first few weeks of the season.

“I think the confidence is growing for sure in our receivers and our quarterback play, and our running back play as well,” said Robinson. “So I think overall we’re a lot more confident this year going into it offensively than we were last year.”

The Eagles will remain in Region 6 4A this year, and will begin live competition with a Jamboree showcase against Riverside, followed by their season opener with Fayette Ware on August 20.